Rebecca "Jane" Collins
North Knoxville - Rebecca "Jane" Collins, age 62, of North Knoxville passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center. Jane was a member of Alice Bell Baptist Church. She was a current employee of Rocky Top Chrysler Jeep Dodge and had worked at various other automobile dealerships in the Knoxville area. Preceded in death by parents Hank & Mackie Collins; several aunts, uncles, and friends. Survived by sister Peggy Collins; aunt, Robin Collins; uncle Tom Nichols; cousins and a multitude of friends. She also leaves to mourn the best of '76, Kathy Brown, Rhonda French, Kim Hammer, Connie Price, Kim Schrader, and Lynn Stevens, all Fulton High School graduates who she has kept a close friendship for over 40 years. Family and friends may call at their convenience 12:00pm-7:00pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Family and friends will meet 10:45am Wednesday December 2, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00am graveside service. Memorials may be made to Alice Bell Baptist Church Building Fund, 3305 Alice Bell Rd, Knoxville, TN 37917. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com