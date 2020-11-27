1/1
Rebecca "Jane" Collins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rebecca "Jane" Collins

North Knoxville - Rebecca "Jane" Collins, age 62, of North Knoxville passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center. Jane was a member of Alice Bell Baptist Church. She was a current employee of Rocky Top Chrysler Jeep Dodge and had worked at various other automobile dealerships in the Knoxville area. Preceded in death by parents Hank & Mackie Collins; several aunts, uncles, and friends. Survived by sister Peggy Collins; aunt, Robin Collins; uncle Tom Nichols; cousins and a multitude of friends. She also leaves to mourn the best of '76, Kathy Brown, Rhonda French, Kim Hammer, Connie Price, Kim Schrader, and Lynn Stevens, all Fulton High School graduates who she has kept a close friendship for over 40 years. Family and friends may call at their convenience 12:00pm-7:00pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Family and friends will meet 10:45am Wednesday December 2, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00am graveside service. Memorials may be made to Alice Bell Baptist Church Building Fund, 3305 Alice Bell Rd, Knoxville, TN 37917. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Calling hours
12:00 - 07:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Visitation
10:45 - 11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved