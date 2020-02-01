|
|
Rebecca Dalton
Seymour - Rebecca Smith Dalton, of Seymour and formerly of South Knoxville, went to her heavenly home to be with her Savior on January 31, 2010 at the age of 61. She was a loved wife, sister and friend. She had a loving family. She was a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church in South Knoxville. She worked at U.T. hospital for 20 years. She enjoyed nature, music and loved her pets. Becky had an enduring strength of spirit. She was generous in her love and giving to others.
Becky was preceded in death by her parents, Ivan and Linda Smith, numerous family and friends.She is survived and will be forever missed by her devoted husband, Keith Dalton; her sister, Mary Johnston, cousins and extended family and friends.
Family and Friends will meet at Berry Highland South Cemetery on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM for a Graveside Service with Pastor Greg Long officiating. Online condolences may be made at berryhighlandsouth.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020