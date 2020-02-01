Services
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 573-7300
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
1:00 PM
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Dalton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca Dalton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca Dalton Obituary
Rebecca Dalton

Seymour - Rebecca Smith Dalton, of Seymour and formerly of South Knoxville, went to her heavenly home to be with her Savior on January 31, 2010 at the age of 61. She was a loved wife, sister and friend. She had a loving family. She was a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church in South Knoxville. She worked at U.T. hospital for 20 years. She enjoyed nature, music and loved her pets. Becky had an enduring strength of spirit. She was generous in her love and giving to others.

Becky was preceded in death by her parents, Ivan and Linda Smith, numerous family and friends.She is survived and will be forever missed by her devoted husband, Keith Dalton; her sister, Mary Johnston, cousins and extended family and friends.

Family and Friends will meet at Berry Highland South Cemetery on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM for a Graveside Service with Pastor Greg Long officiating. Online condolences may be made at berryhighlandsouth.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -