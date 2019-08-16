|
|
Rebecca Evans
Lenoir City - Rebecca "Becky" Harrison Evans, born January 30, 1930 in Loudon County, to the late James and Gladys Bolt Harrison passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019.Becky was a member of Central United Methodist Church. She was a talented watercolor artist and displayed her paintings at many local craft shows. She worked at several local retail businesses including: Cato's, Thomas Hills, Lenoir Hardware and the Casual Corner. Becky was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Raymond M. Evans. She is survived by her three children, Dr. James Tracy (Jim) and wife, Linda Brown Evans of Loudon, Kathirena Evans Richardson and husband, Jim of Atlanta, Ga., Suzanne Evans Ward and husband, Brett of Sweetwater; three grandchildren, Richard Harrison Underwood of New York City, Robert (Rob) Underwood and wife, Lily all of Atlanta, Ga., William (Bill) Evans and wife, Symantha of Loudon; great-grandchildren, Bayli and Lincoln Underwood along with several nieces and nephews. Becky requested that her thanks be expressed to her many friends and acquaintances for their friendship, love and support throughout her lifetime. A special thank you to the staff at Wood Village Assisted Living in Sweetwater for their care and support. The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. Saturday, August 17th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Ron Fisher officiating. Family and friends will proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for graveside services and interment . In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central United Methodist Church, 301 Hickory Creek Road, Lenoir City, TN 37771. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 16, 2019