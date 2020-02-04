|
|
Rebecca Fox DeVaney
Lenoir City - Rebecca Fox DeVaney age 78, of Lenoir City, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 3, 2020. She was a retired U. S. Postal Rural Carrier in Lenoir City. Becky was a true Lenoir City Panther and U. T. sports fan. Preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara Faye Skidmore; parents, Earl and Dessie Rayburn Fox; brothers, Evan Earl (Peggy) Fox; Lee Allen (Kathy) Fox; sister, Iris (Frank) Walden. She leaves behind to remember the precious memories of her life her son, Dennis (Vickie) DeVaney; daughters, Vikki Borden and Charlotte Welch; granddaughter, April Welch; great-grandchildren, Kyler and Addison Welch; grandson that she lovingly raised, Coty Gamble; granddaughters, Candy Russell and Christina DeVaney; attentive niece, Trish Hickman; sister, Barbara Fox Elkins; step-sister, Dwana Vance; a host of loved one, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family would like to express a special thank you to Powell Select for their tender care and concern for her. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m to 7 p.m. on Friday, February 7th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Lee Hickman officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Saturday morning and proceed to the Lenoir City Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020