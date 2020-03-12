|
|
Rebecca (Becky) George
Knoxville - Rebecca (Becky) Anne Seymour George age 70, of Knoxville, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at North Knoxville Medical Center. She was a member of Washington Pike United Methodist Church and was a teacher's assistant for many years at Belle Morris Elementary School. Becky was a 1967 graduate of Fulton High School.
Preceded in death by husband, David C. George; parents, Ken and Marie Seymour; sisters, Carolyn Seymour Bolinger and Kennie Seymour; brother-in-law, David Bolinger, Sr.; nephew, David Bolinger, Jr.
Survivors: daughter, Kristina Noel George; grand cat, Chloe Anne George; sister and brother-in-law, Kathie and Dennis Bowman; brother-in-law, Jimmy George, Jr.; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Kenny and Merrily George; Gwen George; several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Family will receive friends 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday at Stevens Mortuary followed by a chapel service at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Dr. James R. Bailes and Rev. Richie Hayes officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:00 a.m. Monday at the mortuary to go in procession to Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service and interment. Pallbearers: Dennis Bowman, Justin Gast, Justin Estes, Keith Nelson, Paul Evans and David Hornby. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Becky's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020