Rebecca "Becky" Jane Eveland
Knoxville - Rebecca "Becky" Jane Eveland, 37, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord Monday, August 12, 2019, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Becky was born May 19, 1982, in Merrillville, IN.
Becky is survived by her adoring husband David Eveland, of Knoxville; her children Elijah, Emilia, and Emalyn, of Knoxville; father and mother Larry and Jane Sims, of Veedersburg, IN; grandfather Loran Dace, of Veedersburg, IN; brother and sister-in-law Dave and Tara Sims and their children Joey and Courtney, of Veedersburg, IN; sister and brother-in-law Patti and Eric Peters and their children Elanor, Aldrin, and Gwyneth, of Charlotte, NC; father- and mother-in-law David and Cathy Eveland, of Knoxville; grand mother-in-law Elsa Eveland, of Danville, PA; sister- and brother-in law Naomi and Shaun Yingst and their children, Joshua, Sierra and Kelly Yingst, of Knoxville; dear friends Karrie Beth Morris, of Knoxville and Virginia Berg, of Franklin, NC; and countless other family and friends who love her.
She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law Noel Elsa Eveland, June 15, 1995.
Becky was a devoted mom to her three young children and a loving wife to her husband Dave who she married in 2005. Dave works as an instructional designer in online programs at Johnson University. Becky loved Jesus, her family, was fiercely loyal to her friends, constantly giving to others, and loved all things Disney. Becky was also skilled at design; give her a glue gun, brad nailer and some time and she could turn the ordinary into something beautiful. Becky loved to volunteer and serve behind the scenes at Johnson University, Gap Creek Elementary School, and at Crossings Church, in downtown Knoxville.
Becky graduated from Johnson University in 2004 with a degree in Bible and interdisciplinary studies and a concentration in early childhood education. In 2005, she earned her M.A. in Holistic Education and served as the lead teacher for the Early Childhood Learning Center at Johnson University from 2005-2008, the part-time director of the ECLC at Johnson University from 2008-2010, and as resident director in Clark Hall and then Johnson Hall at Johnson University from 2005-2016. She joined the staff of the School of Communication and Creative Arts at Johnson University in 2016, where she impacted a new generation of students with her work. This summer she took on yet another role managing social media initiatives for Johnson University.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to support the family in care of Johnson University "Church on The Hill", 7900 Johnson Drive, Knoxville, TN, 37998.
The family will receive friends 3-7 PM Friday, August 16, 2019, at Atchley Funeral Home 122 Peacock Ct, Seymour, TN 37865. Funeral services will be held at 1 PM Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Seymour Heights Christian Church, Mark Nelson officiating, 122 Boyds Creek Hwy., Seymour, TN. interment will follow at Gap Creek Christian Church Cemetery, 2102 Kimberlin Heights Rd, Knoxville, TN 37920. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 16, 2019