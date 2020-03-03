Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
7:00 PM
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:45 PM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Rebecca Jane (Becky) Ferguson

Rebecca Jane (Becky) Ferguson Obituary
Rebecca Jane (Becky) Ferguson

Knoxville - Rebecca Jane (Becky) Ferguson, age 71, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was a member of Glen Oak Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, "Nannaw", and sister. Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Mae Ferguson; and brother, Bill Ferguson. Survived by daughter, Amy Hughes and husband Mike; grandchildren, Macey, Brady, and Harper Grace Hughes; sister, Patsy Ferguson; brother, Gary Ferguson and wife Diane; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 pm Thursday with the funeral service to follow at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive, Knoxville, TN. Rev. Danny Scates and Mark Scates will officiate. Family and friends will meet at Lynnhurst Cemetery at 12:45 pm Friday for the 1:00 pm graveside service. Pallbearers are Mike Hughes, Benny Lawson, Blake Lawson, Ryan Ferguson, Tony Campana, and Myron Moats. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
