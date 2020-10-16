Rebecca (Becky) Jane Wisecarver Foust
Rebecca (Becky) Jane Wisecarver Foust passed away on October 15, 2020 at the age of 66 after a fourteen-month battle with brain cancer. Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents, Loyd and Ruth Wisecarver, and her brother, William Wisecarver. She is survived by her husband, Byron; daughter Ashley Gilmer and husband Lance Gilmer; son Eric Foust and wife Shelly Foust; and her five grandchildren, Alexander Gilmer, Ella Gilmer, Lucy Gilmer, Jackson Foust, and Samuel Foust.
Rebecca was born on September 30, 1954 in Greeneville, TN. She attended Morristown West High School and graduated in 1972. She earned a B.S. degree in Education from the University of Tennessee in 1975 and was an elementary school teacher in Morristown for 30 years. Rebecca married Byron Foust in 1974 and the couple raised a daughter, Ashley, and a son, Eric. In 2005, she started Rebecca Jane's, a gift boutique, in Morristown.
In August of 2019, Rebecca was diagnosed with a Grade 4 Glioblastoma brain tumor. She received excellent care locally from the University of Tennessee Medical Center Cancer Institute and also participated in a groundbreaking immunotherapy trial at Duke Medical Center. Her family believes that this experimental treatment allowed her to enjoy significantly more time with her family while maintaining a high quality of life. At her request, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date after the current health crisis has subsided.
The family would like to thank all of the family members, neighbors, and friends who provided love, care, and support. A special thanks is extended to her lifelong friend, Kathryn Bireley Plouff, her sister-in-law Mary Nelle Foust, and caregiver Vanessa Holston.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that her memory be honored with contributions to the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University via the University's website at https://tischbraintumorcenter.duke.edu/donate
.
Arrangements entrusted to Mayes Mortuary, www.mayesmortuary.com
, of Morristown.