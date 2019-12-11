Services
More Obituaries for Rebecca Jarnigan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca Jarnigan

Rebecca Jarnigan Obituary
Rebecca Jarnigan

Knoxville - Rebecca (Becky) Jarnigan - age 70, of Knoxville, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was of the Methodist faith and loved craft making and decorating. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry (Foch) and Lillian Moore.

Survivors: husband, Ed Jarnigan of Knoxville; son, Brian (April) Whetstone also of Knoxville; sister, Martha (Robert) Poole of Chattanooga; step-daughters, Jacquline Jarnigan and Shannon Rose both of Knoxville; niece, Jamie (Paul) Neese; nephew, Rick (Amy) Williams; great-nieces, Brennan Williams and Cierra Williams.

Special thanks to Tonya Speers for her love and care for Rebecca. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to cancer research.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway.

Mrs. Jarnigan's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 11 to Dec. 14, 2019
