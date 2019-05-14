|
Rebecca Josephine Matthews, 83, of Louisville, TN was called home to be with our Lord on Saturday, May 11, 2019. She was a devoted member of Beech Grove Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her father, Fred Benjamin Levy, her mother, Ruth Berrian Wilson Levy, and her granddaughter, Elisabeth Sterling. She is survived by her four daughters and their husbands, Tina and Johnnie Reese, Dianna (Dedie) and James Trusty, Jamie and Larry Shultz, and Kelly and Charles Sterling as well as her grandchildren, James Shultz, Eric Shultz, Nicholas Watson, Amanda Mitchell, Rebekah Awad, Rebekah Sterling, Hannah Sterling Langham and Matthew Sterling. She had many great grandchildren as well. Rebecca was a strong, devoted, and faithful woman who's loving touch and wisdom impacted everyone who was fortunate enough to know her. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Beech Grove Baptist Church. Family and friends will meet at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery 3 PM, Tuesday, May 14, 2019 for graveside services. Arrangements by Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN. www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 14, 2019