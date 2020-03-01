Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
3:00 PM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Rebecca Large O'Dell Obituary
Rebecca Large O'Dell

Knoxville - Rebecca Large O'Dell age 69, of Knoxville, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents James Franklin and Margaret Large. She is survived by her aunt Elizabeth Anderson, uncle John (Debbie) Anderson, several cousins: Bryan (Carolyn) Rhegness, Douglas (Trina) Polston, Kathy (Dwayne) Arnold, and Holly (Marc) Phillips; special friends: Phillip Moser, Jim Flowers, Kathy O'Dell, Chelsey Carico, Malachi O'Dell, Barbara Gregory-Messer, Jerry (Mary Ruth) Large, and Wayne Large; and other family members in Pulaski, Va. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Family and friends will meet at Lynnhurst Cemetery at 2:45 pm for a 3:00 pm graveside service officiated by Rev. Dr. Alan Smith. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020
