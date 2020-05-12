Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Graveside service
Friday, May 15, 2020
10:15 AM
Thorn Grove Cemetery
Strawberry Plains - Rebecca Lorene Wright Merritt - age 80 of Strawberry Plains passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She will always be lovingly remembered as "Mama". She was a co-owner of Merritt Garage Door and member of Eastern Star for 50 years. Preceded in death by father, George Wesley Wright; mother, Zella Trentham Wright; brother, Dewy Wright; sisters, Hettie Ward and Dorothy Tinker. Survived by husband, Ronald Merritt; son, Randall Merritt and Heather Hart; sister, Lois (Gordon) Massey; several nieces and nephews; special friend of the family, Todd Hancock; loving caregiver who was like part of the family, Rhonda Duncan; and her Merritt Garage Door family. Family and friends will meet 10:15 AM Friday, May 15, 2020, at Thorn Grove Cemetery for a 10:30 AM graveside service with Pastor William Bradley and Pastor Bobby Province officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Thorn Grove Cemetery, 316 Atchley Road

Strawberry Plains, TN 37871. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 12 to May 13, 2020
