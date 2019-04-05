|
Rebecca "Becky" Lynn Calfee
Corryton, TN
Mrs. Rebecca "Becky" Lynn Calfee, CCEMT-P, age 65, of Corryton went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, April 4, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends. She is a member of Clapps Chapel United Methodist Church. She is preceded in death by her father, Sherman Turner, and sister, Mary Hoke, and mother and father-in-law, Helen and Edward Calfee. Survived by her
loving husband of 48 years, Ronald Calfee, mother, Mary Ruth Turner, sons and daughter in laws, Matthew and Bridget Calfee, Jeremy and Tara Calfee, and Nathan and Kari Calfee; grandchildren, Austin, Bailey, Gibson, Tate, Taegan, Emily, Cameryn, Carly, HaLeigh, Braxton, and Turner; sisters and brother in laws, Deborah and Tom Starr, Ruth and Eddie Bell, and brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Cris Turner; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Richard and Alice Grady, and Janie and Richard Wright.
Becky had a strong passion for serving and teaching in the medical field, working as a Critical Care Paramedic for several years, and eventually settling in at Roane State Community College as a Health Science Continuing Education Coordinator for 21 years. She also served on the Board of Directors for TEMESA for 10 years.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 - 12:00 noon with a celebration of life service to follow at noon on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Clear Springs Baptist Church, Gene Branson officiating. Family and friends will stay after the service and proceed to Clapps Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery for
interment. Pallbearers will be her colleagues from Roane State and TEMESA. Honors to be provided by the Tennessee Federation of Fire Chaplains.
In lieu of flowers, Becky would like donations to be made to the newly formed Rebecca Calfee memorial scholarship fund. Donations may be sent to Roane State Foundation, 276 Patton Lane, Harriman, TN 37748. Online condolences may be left ay www.mynattfh.com. Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel in care of Becky Calfee's arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019