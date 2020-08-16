Rebecca S. Winston
Knoxville - Winston, Rebecca Salky—born in a shtetl in Goworowo, Poland in 1921 to Samuel and Pearl, she first met her father when she was seven years old, when Sam returned to Poland to bring his family back to their new home in Memphis, Tennessee via the S.S. Majestic through Ellis Island. His name already had been changed from Calka to Salky, and so Rivke Calka became Rebecca Salky. She married Harold J. Winston the day after she graduated from high school, in that same city, where he was finishing optometry school. She was kind. She cared about people. Whether you were her mother or father, her husband, her child, a child by marriage, a friend, or an acquaintance, you knew her as a loving person who took care of other people. Rabbi Howard Simon once said of her, "I think Becky gets up every morning and makes a list of things she is going to do for others that day." She did that until she no longer could. Her culinary skills are legendary, and when she hosted the kiddish at Temple Beth El, attendance was strong. Our memories of her impeccably set tables, her delicious meals, her love of Harold, her children, her nieces and nephews, and her friends, her beautiful life lived in devotion to her big, extended family and her values, and without regret, will sustain us. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Harold J. Winston, by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Shirley Rose and Victor Williger, Frieda and Al Burson, and by her brother Benny Salky. She is survived by four grateful children, all of whom have their parents' great optimism and good humor, Jerry M. Winston, Larry I. Winston, Barry A. Winston, and Susan R. (Mark) Young; three daughters by marriage; Lisa, Barbara, and Annette Winston; ten grandchildren, Trent, Brett, and Johnathon, Samuel and Alexander Winston, Andrea Kiser and Robyn Tomioka, and Jennifer, Margot and Winston Young; and 13 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Hermine Salky, and 12 nieces and nephews, all of whom adored her. Others she cherished and who cherish her are lifelong friends Leona Popkin Spritz, Regina Evans, Anita Worsham, and David Moiger. She died early August 16, 2020, holding the hand of a loving hospice nurse, Jessica. How does one pay tribute to such a remarkable woman, whose role as wife, mother, and grandmother was filled with such love, devotion, and incredible food? We will live as Mom would want us to live, devoted to family and friends, and loving them all unconditionally. Memorial donations may be made to Temple Beth El, 3037 Kingston Pike, 37919. A Graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday at New Jewish Cemetery. Friends may go to the Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel Facebook Page, 2:00 PM Tuesday, August 18, 2020 to view the graveside service. Rabbi Erin Boxt and Rabbi Alon Ferency will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Temple Beth El, 3037 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 or the charity of your choice
. Online tributes/condolences may be viewed at www.rosemortuary.com
. Arrangements provided by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.