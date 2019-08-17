|
|
Rebecca Wykle
Lenoir City - Evelyn Rebecca Breeden Wykle - age 88 of Lenoir City passed away on Friday morning, August 16, 2019 at her home. Rebecca was a member of Sixth Avenue Church of God. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Rebecca was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Everette Wykle; son, Michael Wykle; sister, Imogene Breeden; brother, Ted Breeden; sister-in-law, Colleen Philbeck; brother-in-law, Gilbert Scarbrough; son-in-law, Doug Taylor.
Survived by her children and spouses, Sceva and Donnie Holt, Marisa Green-Taylor, Lonnie Wykle, Debbie Wykle; grandchildren: Kristina Hill, Elizabeth Seal, Cassandra Green and Chad Green; great-grandchildren, Hailey and Alyssa Seal; sister, Medra Scarbrough; sister-in-law, Gerri Breeden and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 18th at Sixth Avenue Church of God with funeral services to follow at 8 p.m. Dr. Ernie Varner will officiate. Family and friends will gather at 10:30 a.m. Monday to go in procession to Lakeview Cemetery for 11 a.m. Graveside services.
Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 17, 2019