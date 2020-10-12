Redford Norman Jr.Kingston, TN - Redford Norman Jr. age 81 of Kingston passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at his home. Redford was of the Baptist Faith and was a United States Air Force Veteran. He was a graduate of U. T. of Chattanooga and a member of the Masonic Lodge. Redford retired from T.V.A. Preceded in death by wife Gloria Choate Norman. Parents, Redford and Carrie Davis Rogers Norman. Survived by daughters: Renee Maynard of Crossville, TN Ronda Maggard of Philadelphia, TN Rita Stout and Carrie Norman both of Kingston, TN Half-sisters Layna and Londa Oswald of Dayton, OH. Five grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:30 pm Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Graveside Service to follow at 3:00 pm in Kingston Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Michael Dunn Center. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Norman Family.