Reed Stowers
Luttrell, TN - Wendell Reed Stowers, age 57, passed away, Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was a member of Cedar Ford Baptist Church. Reed was the owner of Stowers Fireworks and was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting and fishing. Preceded in death by grandparents, Bethel and Mary Lee Stowers and Curtis and Dollie Corum. Survived by wife of 35 years, Angela; son, Tyson Stowers; daughter, Jessie Marie Stowers (Austin); grandchildren, Bradley and Adalyn; parents, Wendell Earl Stowers and Judy Marie Stowers; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends from 1 - 2:45 pm Sunday at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Dr., Knoxville, TN 37918. The graveside will follow at 3 pm Sunday in Lynnhurst Cemetery with Rev. A.R. Baumgardner officiating. Pallbearers: Phil Ruth, Lance Grigsby, Lannie Grigsby, Dean Russell, Greg Hill, and Mark Vaughn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cedar Ford Baptist Church, PO Box 177, Luttrell, TN 37779. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.