Reeda Gail Garrison Miller
Hendersonville, TN
Reeda Gail Garrison Miller, age 75, of Hendersonville, TN, formerly of Powell, TN, went to be with the
Lord on May 20, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born January 5, 1944 in Knoxville to the late
Thomas Reed and Margaret Garrison. Gail attended Powell High School and graduated from Fulton High
School in 1962. She married the love of her life, Kenneth, on June 22, 1973.
She began her 45-year career at the University of Tennessee and spent time at both the IRS and TVA;
she retired from USDA Rural Development in 2007 with 32 years of service and was proud of her time
there and the relationships she developed.
Her family and friends will always remember her with a warm smile and a kind heart. She was sweet
and gentle and full of love. She never met a stranger and could always be counted on for an
encouraging word. She certainly had the gift of gab and loved to dance. She leaves behind a great void
in our lives, but a beautiful legacy of love that will never be forgotten.
Preceded in death by her parents Thomas Reed and Margaret Garrison, sister and brother-in-law,
Elizabeth "Bootie" and John Childress, and brother, Joseph Garrison. Survived by her faithful husband
Kenny, loving son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Jana, and her grandsons, Owen and Grant, who were
her pride and joy, all of Hendersonville, step-daughter, Nena Osornio and children Brittany, Michael and
Morgan, brother Paul Thomas Garrison (Mildred), and devoted sister Mary Garrison, all of Knoxville, as
well as many special nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Place Ministry of Hendersonville or Indian Lake
Peninsula Church.
The family will receive friends from 11:30am to 12:30pm at Mynatt Funeral Home
Fountain City on Saturday, May 25, 2019 and will proceed to Lynnhurst Cemetery for a 1:00 pm graveside service with Pastor Perry Austin officiating. Her nephews will serve as pallbearers. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 24, 2019