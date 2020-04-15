|
Reeta Lewis Reed
Knoxville - Reeta Lewis Reed, 70, of Knoxville passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, April 12, 2020.
She was born July 19, 1949 in High Point, NC to Ernest Gregory and Nell Berry Lewis.
She moved to Knoxville, Tennessee in 1967. She met her sweetheart Larry in August 1969 on a blind date and were married that same year on New Year's Eve. She was a 1971 graduate of the University of Tennessee, where she studied home economics, textile and clothing. She was a band member of the Pride of the Southland Band, where she played the clarinet. After college, she found a love for sewing and crafts. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and enjoyed making things for them. She was an avid tennis player and taught lessons for several summers. She was loved by anyone that met her.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ernest Gregory and Nell Berry Lewis and brother-in- law Steve Hathcock.
Surviving are her husband Larry of 50 years; daughter Whitney Merryman and husband Bryan of Knoxville; daughter Molly Riley and husband Sean of Powder Springs, GA; son Jacob Reed and wife Carrie of Summerville, SC; daughter Clara MacLellan and husband Robin of Knoxville; 10 grandchildren; her sister Randi Lewis Hathcock of Greensboro, NC and two nephews.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in Reeta's name to the , 871 N Weisgarber Rd, Knoxville, TN
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020