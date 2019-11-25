Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Regina D. Hall

Regina D. Hall Obituary
Regina D. Hall

Knoxville - Regina D. Hall, age 63, of Knoxville, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. She was of the Baptist faith. She is preceded in death by her father, James E. Steele; brothers, James C. Steele and Curtis E. Steele. Regina is survived by her son, Keith Hall; mother, Barbara Hobbs; and sister, Paula Key.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1:00 - 2:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. A Graveside Service will follow at 3:00 pm at Piney Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
