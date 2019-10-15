|
Regina Glenn
Knoxville - Regina Ann Glenn, age 57, passed away on October 14, 2019. She was a loving sister. Regina will be greatly missed but will live on in our hearts. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Glenn and Bobbie Jean Glenn Franklin and sisters, Caroline and Melissa. She is survived by her children Charlie King, Johnie King and Barbara King and siblings Deborah (Ronnie), Melinda (Randy), Darlene (Bobby), Robert (Doris), Glenda (Bobby), Carolyn (Bill), Tommy (Sheree) and Jimmy (Shirley). Services will be private. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019