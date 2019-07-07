Resources
Reginald "Reggie" Cobb

Reginald "Reggie" Cobb

July 7, 1968 - April 20, 2019

You were the kind of person

Who left lovely memories behind

And special days like your birthday

Bring many fond memories to mind

And memories are possessions

That time can never destroy

For it is in happy remembrance

The heart finds its greatest joy.



If tears could wash away our pain,

We would not feel such hurt again,

The heartbreak felt since you've been gone,

We would never wish on anyone,

But because today is your birthday,

And we know we'll have to be brave

And accept that God has taken

Who first He loved and gave.



Love,

Sweet Val, Pam, Niki, and Rodney
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 7, 2019
