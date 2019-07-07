|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Reginald "Reggie" Cobb
July 7, 1968 - April 20, 2019
You were the kind of person
Who left lovely memories behind
And special days like your birthday
Bring many fond memories to mind
And memories are possessions
That time can never destroy
For it is in happy remembrance
The heart finds its greatest joy.
If tears could wash away our pain,
We would not feel such hurt again,
The heartbreak felt since you've been gone,
We would never wish on anyone,
But because today is your birthday,
And we know we'll have to be brave
And accept that God has taken
Who first He loved and gave.
Love,
Sweet Val, Pam, Niki, and Rodney
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 7, 2019