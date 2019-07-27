|
Rena F Himes
Knoxville - Rena Farmer Himes, of Knoxville, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at UT Hospital. Rena was a member of Mountain View Methodist Church. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She is preceded in death by husband of 54 years, Robert E. Himes, parents, James and Katie Farmer, 9 brothers and 4 sisters. Survived by children; Lisa Himes, Martin E. Himes and fiancé, Lisa Myers, grandchildren; Kaylee, Madison, Erin, and Tanner Himes, sisters; Pat Romines and Shirley Evans. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 30 2019, at Berry Highland Memorial Funeral Home, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37919, followed by a graveside service at 11:00 am at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Mike Treadway officiating. Memorials may be made to Mountain View Methodist women's group, 3200 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920, or a . Online condolences may be made at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 27 to July 28, 2019