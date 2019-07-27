Services
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-0567
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Rena Himes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rena F. Himes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rena F. Himes Obituary
Rena F Himes

Knoxville - Rena Farmer Himes, of Knoxville, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at UT Hospital. Rena was a member of Mountain View Methodist Church. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She is preceded in death by husband of 54 years, Robert E. Himes, parents, James and Katie Farmer, 9 brothers and 4 sisters. Survived by children; Lisa Himes, Martin E. Himes and fiancé, Lisa Myers, grandchildren; Kaylee, Madison, Erin, and Tanner Himes, sisters; Pat Romines and Shirley Evans. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 30 2019, at Berry Highland Memorial Funeral Home, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37919, followed by a graveside service at 11:00 am at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Mike Treadway officiating. Memorials may be made to Mountain View Methodist women's group, 3200 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920, or a . Online condolences may be made at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 27 to July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now