Renate M. Margetin
Alcoa - On Thursday, May 14th, Renate Margetin, beloved mother and Oma, departed this life for the peace of the next. More than anything, she would want to be remembered for living life on her own terms, and that her family was the most important thing to her. She leaved behind her daughters, Marion (David) Westerling, Nicole (Dwayne) Ackerman; son, Oliver Margetin; grandsons, Daniel (Sheryl) Westerling and Connor Pryor; great-granddaughter, Kate; "adopted" children, Jimmy & Donna Brown. She is also survived by her brothers, Rupert (Bernadette) Nagel and Manfred (Hildegard) Nagel; and sister, Gaby Pahl, all living in her native Germany. Her strength and tenacity held our family together, and we will miss her until the end of our days. The family will hold a private ceremony on a future date. We request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the in Renate's name. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 16 to May 18, 2020