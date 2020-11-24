1/1
Reva Duncan
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Reva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reva Duncan

Clinton - Reva June Duncan, age 90 of Clinton passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center. She was born June 22, 1930 in Briceville, Tennessee to the late Preston & Maude Duncan. She was the wife of Ernest Duncan for 52 years and the mother of Ann, all of whom preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by two sisters and one brother.

She is survived by her son, Lynn Duncan & wife Linda; daughter, Sally Shultz and husband Mike; one grandson; two great granddaughters and one sister. She is also survived by special cousin Kay Huffman of Nebraska and also survived by her nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

She was a member of Edgemoor Baptist Church and also a member of the Eastern Star for several years.

At her request, no funeral service will be held. Her graveside service will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Norris Memorial Garden with Rev. Rick Miller officiating. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Norris Memorial Garden
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holley-Gamble Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved