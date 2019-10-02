Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Union Baptist Church of Halls
8244 Old Maynardville Pike
Knoxville, TN
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Union Baptist Church of Halls
8244 Old Maynardville Pike
Knoxville, TN
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
Interment
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Lafollette, TN
Knoxville - Reva Jean Jones, of Knoxville, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, September 30, 2019. Reva loved her family with all her heart, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also loved having good times with her friends and her church. She loved to travel and had visited all of the United States except Oklahoma. She had been to many places in Canada and most of the Caribbean Islands. She was proceeded in death by her parents Sherman Brown Sr. & Florence Brown, brothers Clifford, Billy Joe, Wheeler, Willard, Sherman Jr., Everet; sister Gladys Carroll and son Stephen Brown. She is survived by her husband Ned Jones; daughter Sandy and husband Allen Surgenor; daughter-in-law Vicky Brown; sister Moverine Miller; granddaughters Ashley and husband Tim Smith & Courtney Brown; grandsons Shane and wife Chelsea Brown, Todd Surgenor, Josh Surgenor; great grandchildren Zeke Lindsey, Malia DeDionisio, Trae Surgenor, Baxton Surgenor, Kyleigh Surgenor, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, October 4th, 2019 at Union Baptist Church of Halls (8244 Old Maynardville Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37938) A service will follow with Rev. Gary Vandergriff officiating. Family and friends will meet at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. for a procession to Woodlawn Cemetery in Lafollette, TN. for an 11:00 am interment. In lieu flowers, donations can be made to the Union Baptist Church of Halls Building Fund. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
