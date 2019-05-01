|
|
Reva M. Patterson
Andersonville, TN
Reva M. Patterson, age 85, of Andersonville, passed away on Sunday, April 28,2019 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born in Scott County, Tennessee to the late Alonzo Wright and Winnie Lay Bruce on December 4, 1933. Reva was a true homemaker who enjoyed gardening and loved her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Reva is preceded in death by, husband, Thomas Patterson and sister, Edna Stubbs.
Survived by:
Brothers......Boyd Wright (Wanda) of Clinton, TN
Curtis Bruce (Lorna) of Huntsville, TN
Clifford Bruce (Kay) Louisville, KY
Conley Bruce (Francis) of Huntsville, TN
Sister...........Juanita Jeffers of Clinton, TN
Several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.
The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 11-1PM with the funeral service to follow at 1:00PM in the Chapel with Pastor Wayne Phillips officiating. Reva's interment will be held at the Oak Ridge Memorial Park following her funeral service. www.holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 1, 2019