Services
Fielden Funeral Home Inc
910 Churchview St
New Market, TN 37820
(865) 475-3468
Resources
More Obituaries for Reva Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reva Presson Davis


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reva Presson Davis Obituary
Reva Presson Davis

New Market - Reva Presson Davis, age 90, of New Market, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at 10:20 AM in Hodges Cottage at Jefferson Park at Dandridge. Reva was a retired teacher, having shaped the lives of many students and forming many life time friendships in Oak Ridge, Morgan County and Jefferson County School Systems. Born in Camden, TN to parents Herman Winifred Presson and Flora Frances Hargis Presson, Reva was one of ten children, each one of whom received a college degree. At Oak Ridge National Laboratories, Reva worked on developing the Atomic Bomb in the Manhattan Project as she attended the University of Tennessee. Reva married the love of her life in 1956. John "Tex" Davis who was a member of the 1951 University of Tennessee National Football Championship team and a retired teacher and coach. They had 45 wonderful years of marriage before John died on November 12, 2001. Also preceding her in death are her parents; middle son, Stanley; sisters, Mildred Arnold Harrison, Kathryn Mock, Evelyn Casper; and brothers, Arthur Presson and Herman Presson Jr.

Reva is survived by her sons, John Steven Davis and Stuart Davis; sisters, Leila (Don) Hopkins, Cynthia Hewgley and Carol Page; brother, Alan Dean (Julia) Presson; several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Jefferson Park at Dandridge, Hodges Cottage and Hospice for the love and care they gave dear Reva. A private memorial will be held in Camden, TN. Arrangements by Fielden Funeral Home in New Market.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now