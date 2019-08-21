Services
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Resources
More Obituaries for Rex McDaniel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rex Benjamin McDaniel


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rex Benjamin McDaniel

Knoxville - Rex McDaniel, 80 of Knoxville, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019.

Rex attended Valley Grove Baptist Church. He worked at Vocational Rehabilitation of Mississippi, Cross Ministries, CDC Teachers assistant at Seymour High School and Ijams Nature Center. He volunteered at Smoky Mountain State Park, where he was a Park Naturalist and Professional Nature Photographer. Preceded in death by his daughter Karen Aletha McDaniel, sister Peggy McDaniel, brother-in-law Gene Freeman, and parents Ben and Inez McDaniel or Tyler Town, MS. He is survived by his wife, Beckie McDaniel; son, James McDaniel; daughter, Amy McDaniel Rivet (Billy); grandchildren, Ben and Burke Rivet (TN), Skylar and Kennedy McDaniel (MS); great-grandchildren, Delany and Delilah (MS); brothers, Wayne McDaniel (Rosemary), Ricky McDaniel (Jill), and Scott McDaniel; sisters, Sharon Copeland (AL), and Tip Freeman (MS); many special friends at Ijams Nature Center, Seymour High School, and ETTAC.

In Lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to Ijams Nature Center in honor of Rex. Donations may be sent to: 2915 Island Home Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37920 The family will hold services for Mr. McDaniel at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 21 to Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rex's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now