|
|
Rex Benjamin McDaniel
Knoxville - Rex McDaniel, 80 of Knoxville, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019.
Rex attended Valley Grove Baptist Church. He worked at Vocational Rehabilitation of Mississippi, Cross Ministries, CDC Teachers assistant at Seymour High School and Ijams Nature Center. He volunteered at Smoky Mountain State Park, where he was a Park Naturalist and Professional Nature Photographer. Preceded in death by his daughter Karen Aletha McDaniel, sister Peggy McDaniel, brother-in-law Gene Freeman, and parents Ben and Inez McDaniel or Tyler Town, MS. He is survived by his wife, Beckie McDaniel; son, James McDaniel; daughter, Amy McDaniel Rivet (Billy); grandchildren, Ben and Burke Rivet (TN), Skylar and Kennedy McDaniel (MS); great-grandchildren, Delany and Delilah (MS); brothers, Wayne McDaniel (Rosemary), Ricky McDaniel (Jill), and Scott McDaniel; sisters, Sharon Copeland (AL), and Tip Freeman (MS); many special friends at Ijams Nature Center, Seymour High School, and ETTAC.
In Lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to Ijams Nature Center in honor of Rex. Donations may be sent to: 2915 Island Home Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37920 The family will hold services for Mr. McDaniel at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 21 to Aug. 25, 2019