Rex C. Nanney
Lenoir City - Rex C. Nanney, age 90, of Lenoir City, TN, died peacefully, Friday, October 30, 2020. Rex was born September 18, 1930 to the late Hunter and Wilma (Davis) Nanney in Greeneville, Tennessee. He was a graduate of St. James High School and served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and then served in the Air Force Reserve for many years afterwards. Rex was a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business and Administration. He worked in the transportation industry for forty-seven years. Rex was of the Christian faith. He was preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife, Sondra T. Nanney. He is survived by his loving daughters, Kristin Nanney (Lauri Ellis) and Stacy Courtney (Mark Fronczek); grandchildren, Caroline Courtney, Claire Courtney Hindman, Connor Courtney and Chloe Courtney; great grandson, Tucker Hindman. Family and friends will meet 2:00 PM Monday, November 16, 2020 at East Tennessee State Veterans' Cemetery (Gov. John Sevier Hwy.) for a graveside service with full military honors presented by Volunteer State Veterans Honor Guard. Family and friends may view the services via the Rose Mortuary Mann Chapel Facebook Live page. Online condolences may be sent to www.rosemortuary.com
. Arrangements provided by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.