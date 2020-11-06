1/1
Rex C. Nanney
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rex's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rex C. Nanney

Lenoir City - Rex C. Nanney, age 90, of Lenoir City, TN, died peacefully, Friday, October 30, 2020. Rex was born September 18, 1930 to the late Hunter and Wilma (Davis) Nanney in Greeneville, Tennessee. He was a graduate of St. James High School and served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and then served in the Air Force Reserve for many years afterwards. Rex was a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business and Administration. He worked in the transportation industry for forty-seven years. Rex was of the Christian faith. He was preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife, Sondra T. Nanney. He is survived by his loving daughters, Kristin Nanney (Lauri Ellis) and Stacy Courtney (Mark Fronczek); grandchildren, Caroline Courtney, Claire Courtney Hindman, Connor Courtney and Chloe Courtney; great grandson, Tucker Hindman. Family and friends will meet 2:00 PM Monday, November 16, 2020 at East Tennessee State Veterans' Cemetery (Gov. John Sevier Hwy.) for a graveside service with full military honors presented by Volunteer State Veterans Honor Guard. Family and friends may view the services via the Rose Mortuary Mann Chapel Facebook Live page. Online condolences may be sent to www.rosemortuary.com. Arrangements provided by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Graveside service
02:00 PM
East Tennessee State Veterans' Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved