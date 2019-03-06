|
|
Rex E. Delozier
Sevierville, TN
Rex Edwin DeLozier, age 84 of Sevierville, passed away Tuesday March 4, 2019. Rex was a lifetime deacon at Sevierville First Baptist Church. He was a coach for little league football, baseball and also coached in the church softball league. Rex served on the Sevier County Commission for 24 years and retired from Dan River Textile. He carried Sevier County High School football chains for over 50 years. He was preceded in death by his parents Addie Connatser DeLozier and Roy DeLozier; infant brother, Roy DeLozier, Jr.; brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Annie DeLozier; son-in-law, Lonnie Galyon; grandson, Lowell Ray Meade, II. Rex is survived by his wife of 64 years, Louise Galyon DeLozier; son, Buddy DeLozier; daughters and son-in-law, Freda and Ray Meade, Betty Galyon; 9 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 3 nephews; sister-in-law, Ruby Blalock; brothers-in-law, Darrell Galyon, Harold Galyon and wife, Joy; Special thanks to Home Instead Home Care and UT Hospice Services. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Baptist Church, Sevierville, 317 Parkway, Sevierville, TN 37862. The family will receive friends from 5-6:45PM Friday at First Baptist Church, Sevierville with funeral service to follow at 7PM with Rev. Steve Brewer and Rev. Royce Bailey officiating. Interment 11AM Saturday at Gists Creek Cemetery. The Deacons from First Baptist Church, Sevierville will serve as Honorary Pallbearers. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Online condolences may be made to www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019