Rex Ingle Jr.
Oak Ridge - Rex W. Ingle, Jr, age 91, Oak Ridge, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on April 22, 2020. Rex was born to Rex W. Ingle, Sr and Mildred Kimbirl in Asheville, NC on October 17, 1928.
Rex retired from ORNL as an Electrical Engineer in 1991. He was instrumental in the development, early testing and operation of ORELA (Oak Ridge Electron Linear Accelerator). He graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology with high honors. Before attending Georgia Tech, he served in the US Navy for 7 years as an Electronics Tech, including service on the USS Rockbridge.
Church was an important part of Rex's life. He served in many capacities and was especially fond of singing in the choir. He enjoyed touring Europe with the choirs at Second and First Presbyterian churches in Knoxville. At the time of his death he was a member of Farragut Presbyterian Church in Knoxville.
Rex is remembered for his warm smile, sense of humor, and kind spirit. He loved his family and told them often. Rex is survived by his wife of 63 years, Hilda, daughter Jackie Lake (Kirk), son Skip Ingle (Betsy), and grandchildren Emily Lake (Cody LaVelle), Travis Lake (Natalie), Josh Lake, Lilia Ingle, and Colette Ingle.
A private graveside service was held. Friends are invited to donate in lieu of flowers to the Pat Summit Foundation, 520 W Summit Hill Dr, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902 . Arrangements by Weatherford. An online guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020