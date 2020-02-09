Services
Knoxville - Rex L. Eledge - age 89, of Knoxville passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020. Rex was a member of Beaver Dale Baptist Church and retired from being a pastor after 67 years of service to the Church. Rex also worked for Orkin Pest Control and was a bus driver for the Jefferson County School System. He was also a fan of The University of Tennessee and served as an usher during events for several years. He is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Mary Ellen Eledge; parents, Luther and Georgia Eledge; and sister, Mildred Eledge Miller. He is survived by his children, Janice (Jeff) Huffaker and Joyce Hankins (Charles) Beene; grandchildren, Jason (Casey) Kitts, Nick (Ashley) Hankins, Blake Hankins, Logan (Briauna) Hankins, Madison (John) Carpenter, Mckenna Hankins, and LaMya Collins; great grandchildren, Olivia Kitts, Sofia Kitts, Izzaiah Hankins, Sophia Hankins, and Elias Hankins. He is also survived by his brother, Hugh (Peggy) Eledge; sister, Maleta Trentham; sister in law, Diane West; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 5:00PM - 7:00PM at Bridges Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow at 7:00PM with Rev. David Watson and Rev. Jimmy Duncan officiating. Family and friends will meet at Woodhaven Cemetery on Sunday at 1:45PM for a 2:00PM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 9 to Feb. 14, 2020
