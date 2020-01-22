|
|
Rhea McGee
Knoxville - Rhea Lundy McGee went to be with the Lord on the 20th day of January, 2020. She passed peacefully, surrounded by family and friends. Rhea was born in Corbin, Kentucky on the 27th day of January, 1929. She attended Loyall/Harlan High School and then enrolled in nursing school in Knoxville, where she met her husband-to-be, Rex. Rhea practiced cosmetology for many years and finished her career as an instructor of cosmetology. She was revered by many of her students. Rhea was a devout Christian and studied the Gospel for many years at West End Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Molly and Clarence Lundy; her husband, B. Rex McGee; daughter-in-law, Lana McGee; sisters Christine Dunn (Lundy), Mildred Smith and Shirley Delap; sister-in-laws Ted Mabry and brothers-in-law Edwin Dixon and Carl Mabry.
She is survived by son, Bob McGee; daughter Vickie McGee Bellamy; son-in-law Charlie Bellamy; grandson, Chandler Sprouse and Granddaughter, Mary-Bartlett Smythe and their son (Rhea's great-grandson), Josiah Roberts Sprouse; sister-in-law Dottie Dixon; brother-in-law, Harvey McGee and numerous nephews and nieces, including Anne Delap.
The family wishes to express sincere gratitude for the loving care of Rhea to: Gypsy, Sheila, Debbie, Jas, Calis, Jackie, Kathy, Joe and Food City Pharmacy (Vivian).
Rhea's honorary pallbearers are Charlie Bellamy, Chandler Sprouse, David Poss, Harvey McGee and Joe Whitaker.
The family will receive friends from 12:00pm to 2:00pm on the 25th day of January, 2020 at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919 (Kingston Pike and Sutherland). The interment will be private. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 22 to Jan. 25, 2020