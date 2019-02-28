Services
Rhilda Young Obituary
Rhilda Young

Vonore, TN

YOUNG, Rhilda Best, age 90, of Vonore, passed away Tuesday, February, 26, 2019, at her home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Olis A. Young; Daughter, Lavonda Sue Ervin; Grandson, Johnny Kincaid; Parents, Dan and Easter Best; Sister, Hilda Rae Best; Brothers, Charles E. Best, Pryor Best.

Survivors: Daughter, Loretta Jones, of Vonore; Grandchildren, Chris Kincaid, Cindy Stansberry; 6 great grandchildren, 7 great great grandchildren; Sister and brother-in-law, Barbara Jane and Mayford Lloyd, of Vonore; Several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 7:00 P.M., Friday, at Biereley-Hale Chapel, with Rev. Scott Knight officiating. Interment will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday at Friends Meeting at Ballyplay Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M., Friday, Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 28, 2019
