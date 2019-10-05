|
|
Rhoda Marie Stephens
Knoxville - Rhoda Marie Stephens went to be with our Lord and Savior on October 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family, Rhoda, affectionately known as "Nanna", was born January 28, 1932 in Knoxville, Tennessee to Earl and Lillian McMillan. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Barbara Beatrice Burgin, brother William Chain McMillan and Cecil Stephens, the father of her children. She is survived by her sister Patricia Lakin and husband Jim, brother Richard McMillan and wife Glenda, brother Steven McMillan and wife Sandy; her children, son Larry Stephens and wife Kenna, daughter Janice Hodges and husband Walker, son Rodney Stephens and wife Janice, and daughter Denise Howard. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. Rhoda retired from St. Mary's Hospital. After retirement, she opened "Nanna's Grocery and Deli" on the corner of Bishop and Emory Road in Knoxville. Rhoda had a heart for nurturing. She spent a lifetime fiercely loving family, caring for her dear mother and aunts until their deaths, attending the births of grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as, taking care of their new mothers. She filled her days caring for those in need until she could no longer drive. Rhoda was a member of Callahan Baptist Church and was loved by all who knew her. Many thanks to the caring staff on the memory care floor at Prosperity Pointe, particularly Jordan. And a special thank you to our sweet cousin Lisa Slipkovich who stayed by our sides as we walked through this difficult time. We love you and are so grateful! The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm Monday, October 7, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Marc Sasser officiating. Interment will follow in Lynnhurst Cemetery. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019