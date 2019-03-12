|
|
Rhoda Mildred Ballard
Maryville, TN
Rhoda Mildred Ballard, of Maryville, TN, was called home on March 9th, 2019 at the age of 94. She was born in Asheville, North Carolina on November 15th, 1924 to Floyd E. and Carrie Davis Pressley.
A loving mother and homemaker, Mildred was known by several nicknames: Sparky, Butch, and Wigwee. She loved life, loved God's creations (especially the mountains), survived a number of hardships in her life with grace and strength, and had an unshakeable faith. Everything thrived near her, people, animals, and even plants. Mildred loved to collect things: dolls, clowns, and coins to name a few., and could often be found trying to sneak a peek at her Christmas gifts. Mildred was an avid supporter of St. Jude's, The Salvation Army, Billy Graham, and Children's International having supported 2 young boys to adulthood. She was always there to comfort her family and give sage advice : "this too shall pass, ". She was the center of her family, the foundation, and she will be greatly missed.
Mildred was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, C.C. Ballard. She was also predeceased by her brother, Floyd "Buck" E. Pressley Jr. who lost his life fighting for his country in World War II and her sister, Maleta Moore who passed in 2018. Mildred is survived by her four daughters, Pat Dula; Anita Collins; Penny Morris; and Tia Finney; all of Maryville, TN. She is also survived by her son-in-laws, Jim Dula, Don Morris, and Marc Phillips; all of Maryville, TN; and four grandchildren; Chris Collins, Carrie Croker and her husband Jack Croker, Sean Morris, and Eddie Churnetski. She is also survived by her niece, Joy Moore and her daughters Jennifer Hughes and Kimberly Roland Waters; her great-nephew Paul Willis and his wife Michelle Willis, and her great niece Sherry Moore.
Private Services will be held at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory in Asheville, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St, Jude's Children's Hospital. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Ballard Family. The online memorial register is available at www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 12, 2019