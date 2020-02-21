|
|
Rhonda Lynn (nee Hawkins) Stisher, 63, passed away Feb. 18, 2020 in Virginia Beach, Va. after a long and courageous battle with dementia. She was born Sept. 16, 1956 to Raymond Gerald and Laura Jean (nee Gwin) Hawkins and she grew up in Maryville, Tenn.
A 1974 graduate of Everett High School in Maryville, Rhonda attended Freed-Hardeman University and then moved to Virginia Beach after marrying Douglas Eugene Stisher on Sept. 3, 1983. They had a daughter, Taylor Royale Stisher.
Rhonda was always outgoing and would help anyone in need. Her sweet and gentle spirit will live on in the hearts of her family and friends. She is survived by her husband and daughter, both of Virginia Beach, and mother and brother, Steve Hawkins, both of Maryville.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Rhonda's name to the (), which has a mission to eliminate Alzheimer's disease and all other dementia through research, provide care for those effected, and reduce risks through the promotion of brain health.
Visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at the Mausoleum Chapel of Grandview Cemetery, 2304 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville TN 37803 from noon until 1 p.m. followed by a brief service. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2020