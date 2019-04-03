Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Rhonda Sue McMahan

Rhonda Sue McMahan Obituary
Rhonda Sue McMahan

Kingston, TN

Rhonda Sue McMahan age 55 of Kingston passed away suddenly on April 1, 2019. She was of the Baptist faith. Rhonda was preceded in death by her mother, Ira Jane "Chick" McMahan; grandparents, Maude and Robert Gowder; brother, Jeff McMahan. Survived by her brother, Scott (Susie) McMahan; father, Richard (Cynthia) McMahan; nephews, Dusty (Liah) Lane and Luke McMahan; nieces, Breyanna (Cody) Alley and Becky (Josh) Kerr; great nieces and great nephews, Kennedy, Riley, Cooper and Sawyer; special friends, Marie Nalls Hawkins, Tracy Walters, Cindy Sapp Hitch, and Diane Cochran. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3rd at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Sammy Maynard officiating. A private interment will be held in the Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements.

www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019
