|
|
Richard A. "Dick" Davis
Knoxville, TN
Dick Davis was born on December 22, 1944 in Spokane, WA to Robert H. and Donna Jean (Middleton) Davis, and died peacefully at home on January 23, 2019 in Knoxville, TN.
Dick began his career in heavy
construction working on a survey crew at Boundary Dam in WA State. In a career spanning nearly 50 years, he became respected in the industry as a successful Project Manager who would deliver large, complex structures safely, on time and on budget. Throughout his career he was known as a trusted mentor, an effective leader and a problem solver. Dick was involved in many major construction projects around the world, but he was especially proud of his 20 year tenure with Jacobs Engineering, which included work for DOE at Spallation Neutron Source in Oak Ridge, TN.
Dick loved dogs, and riding his Harley motorcycle with his gang, the AARP Angels. He also loved playing golf, highlights of which were playing with Tiger Woods in the 1997 Colonial Pro-Am, and realizing his dream of playing The Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland. Dick was always eager to be part of any project helping others, including CALM House in Oak Ridge, TN, and as an original member of the golf tournament
committee to raise funding for Autism Breakthrough of Knoxville. Throughout his life, his unconditional love and support for his family had no limit.
Dick is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Robin LaDuca, and nephews John LaDuca and Brian Davis. Left to mourn his passing are his wife of 27 years, Sandra; daughter Angela (Mike) Dabb; brother Mike (Lori) Davis, grandsons Michael (Ashley) Stephan, and Jason Stephan; great grandchildren Keelan and Charlotte Stephan; brother-in-law Joe LaDuca; nieces Noelle (Alejandro) Brown, Laura Rogers, Jennifer Davis and Chloe Hobbs; and nephews Matthew (Sandy) Davis and Zachary Davis.
A celebration of Dick's life will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Click Funeral Home, Middlebrook Chapel. The family will greet guests from 3:00 to 5:00 PM, with a memorial service to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either The at , or Autism Breakthrough of Knoxville at www.breakthroughknoxville.com. Dick's complete obituary may be read at www.clickfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019