Richard (Dick) Alan Strehlow
Knoxville, TN
Richard (Dick) Alan Strehlow, 91, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away Feb 5, 2019 at his home at Elmcroft Assisted Living. Dr. Strehlow was born September 20, 1927 in Chicago, Illinois to Herman and Amanda Strehlow. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirli Strehlow. He is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Barbara W. Strehlow, his daughter Anne Marlantes and his son in law Karl Marlantes, daughter in law Jane Nelson, and his grandchildren Devon Marlantes, Ryan Nelson, Sam Nelson and Danielle Nelson. He was preceded in death by his step sons Eric Nelson and Daniel Nelson. Dr. Strehlow graduated with his BS from the University of Chicago in 1948 and received his PhD in Chemistry from the University of Illinois in 1957. He worked as a materials scientist at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the US Atomic Energy Commission for 35 years. He was a long- time member of the American Chemical Society as well as the American Society for the Testing of Materials (ASTM). After he retired, Dr. Strehlow continued his six-decade interest in semantics as chair of standards within the terminology committee of the ASTM. He wrote and co-authored numerous scientific papers during his professional career but the publication he was most proud of was "Standardizing Terminology for Better Communication: Practice, Applied Theory and Results," co- authored with Sue Ellen Wright, written during his work with the terminology committee of the ASTM following his retirement. Additionally, he was known for his work as chairman of the Tennessee ACLU in the early 1970s, when he led the ACLU in support of the rights of a group of religious snake handlers. Also notable was the work he did for the rights of prisoners at Brushy Mountain State Prison in 1972. His work at Brushy Mountain led him to be called in to consult with similar negotiations with Attica prison officials. Dr. Strehlow also co-founded Gourmet's Market with his wife, Barbara, in the late 1970's and he delighted in spending his "off hours" at the store, talking to customer s and sharing his extensive knowledge about coffee, cheese and other gourmet foods.
