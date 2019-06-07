|
|
Richard Allen Crane
Knoxville - Richard Allen Crane, born in 1958 in Ames, IA passed away June 2, 2019. He earned his B.S. in Chemistry from Iowa State University in 1980 and a Ph.D. in Organometallic Chemistry from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1989. Richard was a devoted husband, loving brother, and dear friend. He loved his wife and family, science, nature, and people. He had a smile that would light up a room, a wonderful sense of humor, and made friends wherever he went. He will be remembered for his intelligence, thoughtfulness, wisdom, patience, kindness, and loving spirit. If you could distill pure goodness and put it in to a person, it would be Richard. Preceded in death by parents Robert S. and Frieda E. Crane and father-in-law Lowell Bonnin. Survived by loving wife Kathleen R. (Bonnin) Crane; siblings Dr. Charles F. Crane (Dr. Yan Crane) of West Lafayette, IN, John R. Crane of Ames, IA, Dr. Judy L. Crane, of St. Paul, MN, Lu Han (Liuzahn Yang) of St. Louis, MO; nieces Melinda M. Crane and Ivanna Yang both of Los Angeles, CA ; nephew Elias Yang of Cambridge, MA; cousins Cecilia Stephens (Garth) of LaVerne, CA, Carla Beth Hanson (Norm Coleman) of Mooresville, NC, Robert Douglass, Jr. of Boone, IA, Richard Douglass (Sondra) of Birmingham, AL; mother-in-law Dorothy Bonnin (Lowell) of Neenah, WI; best buddy/unofficial brother, Dan Olson, PT. of Clinton, TN; brother-in-law John Bonnin (Barb) of Menomonee Falls, WI; dear friends and therapists, Carolyn Critcher, M.A. CCC-SLP, Michelle King, M.A., CCC-SLP; dear friends and devoted caregivers, Stephanie Owens, Sylvia Caughorn, Julia Campbell, Suzette Watkins; friend and advisor, Susan Law; furry children Junior, Heather, Rosamund, Zane, Natasha, Sam, Mrs. Peel, Gossamer, and Tom. The family wishes to thank Senior Home Assistance, the RN's, PCA's, and RRT's at Parkwest Medical Center for their care and dedication, and Dr. Udit Chaudhuri for his years of kindness and concern. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's memory to Young Williams Animal Center, www.young-williams.org/donations. Family will receive friends from 12:00pm-2:00pm Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with memorial service to follow at 2:00pm. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 7, 2019