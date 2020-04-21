Resources
Richard Allen Fraser

Dandridge - On Sunday, April 19, 2020, Richard Allen Fraser, 71, went to be with the lord in the

comfort of his home with his dearest family by his side. Richard was nothing short of a loving

husband and an amazing father.

A little over a year ago, Richard was diagnosed with cancer, which he fought hard to

beat. After overcoming this strenuous battle, he began to face more obstacles and

complications that stemmed from the cancer treatments. Every day, Richard woke up and

fought a good fight. He was strong and courageous all the way until the end.

Richard had a heart of gold and was generous to a fault. He had the gift of always being

able to make others laugh, even if it was at their expense. Richard never knew a stranger, was

beyond loved, and will be dearly missed.

A time for the memorial service will be announced at a later date due to social

distancing. Thank you all for your love and prayers! In lieu of flowers, please pay it forward as

Richard would have done. Help a stranger or friend in need. #LargerThanLife Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
