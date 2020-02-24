Services
Smith-Reagan Funeral Home - Rutledge
326 Water Street
Rutledge, TN 37861
865-828-5555
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Graveside service
Following Services
Avondale Cemetery
Rutledge, TN
Morristown - Richard Alvis Coffey, age 77 of Morristown, formerly of Belleville, MI, and Miami, FL, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, after a brief illness, at Tennova Turkey Creek. Richard was raised in Grainger County. He retired from the United States Navy after 20 years of service. He was a Vietnam Veteran. He is preceded in death by his parents Avery E. and Mary Spires Coffey, and nephew Randy Myers.

He is survived by his sisters Norma Ruth (Lawrence) Myers of Talbott, and Rhonda (Bascom) Whitt of Rutledge; nieces and nephews Pam (Joe) Baker of Knoxville; Chris (April) Myers of Jefferson City; Jennifer Whitt Burford of Rutledge; and Michael (Sarah) Whitt of Rutledge; great-nieces and nephews Ashley Baker, Ben Baker, Tyler Baker, and Tosha Baker, all of Knoxville; Peyton Myers of Jefferson City, and Danny Anglin of Rutledge; special friends Frank and Linda Avis, Junior Murray, Wayne Murray, Mike Walach, Homer and Dewayne Lathim, Jay Webb, Tom Budd, and his Breakfast Friends at Ben's Diner in Bean Station.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 3:00 pm on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home in Rutledge. Graveside services will follow at Avondale Cemetery in Rutledge, with great-nephew Ben Baker officiating.

Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
