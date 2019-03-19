|
|
Richard Arthur Racine
Knoxville, TN
Richard Arthur Racine, age 71, of Knoxville passed away
suddenly on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in his home.
He grew up in Adams, MA, and graduated from St Joseph H S in North Adams, MA. and received his Bachelor's in Business Administration from Berkshire Community College. Richard was the General Manager for Pete's Chrysler in Barrington, VT for 15 years and served as the President of the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce for many years. He was most recently the Operations Manager at GAT, based out of Tyson-McGhee airport.
Richard is preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Audrey Dionne Racine in November 2018 as well as his brother Kenneth, and his father Arthur.
He is survived by his mother, Claire Racine, of Knoxville, his son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Jessica Racine of New Tripoli, PA; stepdaughter Joanna Tatro of Los Angeles; CA and stepson Donald Tatro of Pittsfield, MA; Sister and brother-in-law Betty and Stuart Lambert of Pittsfield, MA, and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 21 at All Saints Catholic Church with Father Doug Owens celebrant. Family and friends are welcome to gather at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 22 for graveside services at East TN State Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to ,
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 19, 2019