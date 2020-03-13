|
Richard "Rick" Bagwell
Louisville - Richard "Rick" Bagwell, age 61 of Louisville, passed away March 12, 2020 at Ft. Sanders Regional. Preceded in death by grandparents, Alonzo and Elizabeth Neel; Lee and Vera Bagwell; father, Bob Bagwell; sister, Debbie Lail. Survived by his wife, Judy Judd Bagwell; sons, Michael Bagwell (Tiffany) and Haven Judd , step son, Matthew Judd (Susie); daughter, Stormi Bagwell; step grandchildren, Jack, Katie, June Judd and Gavin Rogne; mother, Martha Neel Watkins; sisters, Karen Gibson (Tim) and Melanie Monday (Tommy); his beloved dog, Dozer and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Weaver Funeral Home on Sunday from 2:00-4:00 pm. There will be a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the .Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020