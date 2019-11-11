Services
Knoxville - Richard Barr, age 66, of Knoxville, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Diversicare of Oak Ridge. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.B. and Hazel Barr; brother, John Barr; sisters, Barbara Barr and Julia Barr Carmon; and his significant other, Rhonda. He is survived by his daughter, Wendy (Rusty) Mellette; sister, Vicki Smith; grandson, Bailey and granddaughter, Miranda. Services will be private. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
