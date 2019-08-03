Services
South Knoxville - Richard (Ricky) Beeler, 61, of South Knoxville, passed away suddenly on August 1, 2019. Ricky loved motorcycles and enjoyed riding as much as possible. He was a member of New Hopewell Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his father, F. Dean Beeler. He is survived by mother, Bertha Grace Beeler; brothers, R. Dean Beeler; sister, Anne Scarbro; nephews, Adam and Brent Beeler and Kevin Scarbro; girlfriend, Marie Rolen. Also survived by a host of family members including special cousin, Armintha Loveday. The family with receive friends on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 1:30pm until 2:30pm at New Hopewell Baptist Church. A graveside service will follow at 2:30pm at New Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Travis Henderson and Rick Loy officiating. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 3, 2019
