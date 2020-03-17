Services
1957 - 2020
Clinton - Richard Lynn Berrier, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the NHC Healthcare in Oak Ridge. He was born on May 21, 1957 in Knoxville, TN to the late Herschel F. Berrier and Stella Mae Bohanan Berrier Cardwell. Richard was a Rural Metro firefighter/EMT for 30 plus years. His passion was model railroading, he contributed to the Oak Ridge Children's Museum train layout and the River Rambler. He shared this hobby with several special friends.

Survived by: Brothers, Gary Herschel Berrier and wife Maureen from Albuquerque, New Mexico, David Michael Berrier from Sevierville, Tennessee, William Franklin Berrier and wife Karen from Sevierville, Tennessee. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Per Richard's request there will be no services. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020
