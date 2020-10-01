1/
Dr. Richard Bertram Gammage
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Richard Bertram Gammage

Dr. Richard Bertram Gammage, prominent and respected scientist passed away peacefully at the age of 82 at his home in Oak Ridge on Tuesday morning, September 28, 2020. He was born November 5, 1937 at home in Whitby, England the only child of Bertram and Nina Gammage.

Dr. Gammage received his B.S., D.Sc., and Ph.D. degrees. He married his beloved Christine Marshall in 1962 In England. In 1967, they moved to Oak Ridge, Tennessee, where Dr. Gammage took a position at ORNL until he retired.

In his younger years, Richard enjoyed playing golf and tennis and was later an avid bridge player and competitive rower. He was also very passionate about birdwatching and classical music. Richard loved people and engaging in deep conversations, and anyone who knew him would remember him "always smiling."

Dr. Gammage is survived by his wife Christine Gammage, of Oak Ridge, and cousins Judith Hillard and Derek Spooner from England. Arrangements will be shared at a later date




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved