Dr. Richard Bertram Gammage



Dr. Richard Bertram Gammage, prominent and respected scientist passed away peacefully at the age of 82 at his home in Oak Ridge on Tuesday morning, September 28, 2020. He was born November 5, 1937 at home in Whitby, England the only child of Bertram and Nina Gammage.



Dr. Gammage received his B.S., D.Sc., and Ph.D. degrees. He married his beloved Christine Marshall in 1962 In England. In 1967, they moved to Oak Ridge, Tennessee, where Dr. Gammage took a position at ORNL until he retired.



In his younger years, Richard enjoyed playing golf and tennis and was later an avid bridge player and competitive rower. He was also very passionate about birdwatching and classical music. Richard loved people and engaging in deep conversations, and anyone who knew him would remember him "always smiling."



Dr. Gammage is survived by his wife Christine Gammage, of Oak Ridge, and cousins Judith Hillard and Derek Spooner from England. Arrangements will be shared at a later date









